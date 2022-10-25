Hamid Zaman secured protective bail till October 31

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted protective bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman till October 31, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Waheed Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) heard the bail petition of PTI leader Hamid Zaman in the prohibited funding case. The high court stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting the PTI leader.

He was granted protective bail by the high court in the case.

On October 22, a banking court had also approved the bail of Hamid Zaman, one of the PTI’s founding members, in connection with the prohibited funding case.

READ: PROHIBITED FUNDING: FIA CLAIMS HAMID ZAMAN MADE KEY REVELATIONS



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Zaman on Oct 7 and he remained in the custody of the investigation agency for two days.

The FIA submitted a plea seeking an extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader. However, the court rejected the request and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The FIA arrested PTI leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to prohibited funding. The investigation agency registered a case against the trustee of Insaf trust – Hamid Zaman – over prohibited funding.

Zaman had contested the 2013 general election from Lahore on the ticket of the PTI.

Comments