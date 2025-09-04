Hamilton feels pressure ahead of Italian GP

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted there is “huge pressure” for Ferrari to succeed at the Italian GP [Grand Prix] this weekend.

“There’s obviously a huge amount of pressure on us as a team,” the Ferrari driver told the media. “More so for me now because I haven’t had a good season. Next week we’ll just try to absorb all the energy from the fans.”

His teammate Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, enjoyed success as a Ferrari driver at Monza. He won the event twice, including last year.

He told the media that Hamilton will be in for a surprise of how it is, and suggested the former world champion to soak up the “positive energy” the tifosi will bring.

“I think our first experiences [at Monza as Ferrari drivers] are going to be very different because Lewis has lived so many incredible moments already,” the Monegasque said.

“I’m pretty sure that he will still be shocked by how special this week feels, but he’s gone through a lot more than what I had done back then.

“I mean, I just came from Sauber; to win in Monza with Ferrari was just unbelievable. It was all at once and it was quite crazy.

Hamilton will require as much energy from the fans as possible in order to get back to his winning ways. He will also have to serve a five-place grid penalty for a pit lane entry infraction at Zandvoort.