Hammad Azhar comes on ACE radar, arrest likely

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has come on the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) radar following the alleged financial dent of millions to the national exchequer through the illegal construction of a steel mill.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) lodged a case against PTI leader Hammad Azhar and initiated further proceedings to arrest him.

Hammad Azhar is accused of illegally constructing a steel mill which caused millions worth financial loss to the national exchequer.

Azhar and Haji Muhammad Iqbal – a building inspector of Ferozewala Municipal Committee – were nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) which stated that the financial loss was caused in terms of commercialisation fee for the construction of AFCO Steel Mill.

The AFCO Steel Mill was ‘illegally constructed’ without the approval of a building plan and map. It also stated that an investigation will be launched to ascertain the other accused in Sheikhupura District Council and Ferozewala Municipal Committee.

It was learnt that the ACE team completed preparations to arrest Hammad Azhar and building inspector Haji Iqbal.