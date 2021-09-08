Hammad Azhar orders probe into ‘delayed meter reading practice’ by DISCOS

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has ordered a probe into a report regarding delayed meter reading practice from various DISCOs taking place from January, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The federal minister while sharing a report regarding delayed meter reading practice by DISCOs in the country from his Twitter handle said that he has instructed officials to compile billing data and screen it for any occurrence and frequency of this issue.

ایک میڈیا رپورٹ میں اس سال جنوری سے میٹر ریڈنگ کی تاریخ میں ردو بدل اور تاخیر کا دعوہ کیا گیا ہے. میں نے پاور ڈویژن کے حکام کو اس ضمن میں ڈیٹا کی جانچ پڑتال کے احکامات دے دیے ہیں۔ کسی بھی دانستہ کوتاہی کے ثابت ہونے پر سخت ایکشن لیا جائے گا۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 8, 2021



“We will take strict action if a deliberate malpractice is detected,” Hammad Azhar said.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also issued a statement in this regard and said that they had not yet received any complaint regarding bills being charged for more than the prescribed period.

“Any complaint regarding over-billing could be submitted at the NEPRA’s regional and central offices,” it said.

A report has claimed that DISCOs including K-Electric, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GESCO), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

The report claimed that the companies have charged electricity bills for a duration of 37 days rather than a prescribed 31 days.