Hammad Azhar resurfaces after ‘receiving’ PTI founder’s message

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar, who went into hiding following a crackdown on the party over the May 9 riots, resurfaced at Central Secretariat after ‘receiving’ PTI founder Imran Khan’s message, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, Azhar stated that he had received Imran Khan’s message: “It’s time to come out of hiding and continue the struggle”, vowing that his party would not ‘bow down’ to injustice and would continue to raise voice against oppression’.

The PTI claimed that he received the party’s founder message following yesterday’s attack on spokesperson Raoof Hasan – who had his face slashed with a blade by a group of transgender persons outside a private news channel office.

Hammad Azhar claimed that he had been receiving threats and false cases had been registered against him. “I have been accused of carrying a pistol and explosives, but I was not present at the scene of the incidents,” he alleged.

He announced that he would secure pre-arrest bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC) tomorrow and also appear in courts in Punjab. Azhar maintained that he was innocent and would prove it in court.

When asked about the whereabouts of other ‘absconding’ PTI leaders, Azhar replied that they would all come out and continue the struggle. He also denied having any contact with Murad Saeed.

Azhar also castigated the government for its actions, saying, “Pakistan has been pushed to a point where attacks are being carried out.” He vowed to continue his struggle, saying, “I am ready for everything.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hammad Azhar was among the several PTI leaders who went into hiding following the May 9 riots last year when protesters took to the streets after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from court premises.

These cases against him span across various cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, raising questions about the extent of the legal entanglement faced by the PTI leader.

Earlier, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif on Tuesday said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “apologises sincerely publicly in front of the nation.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with any faction, Maj Gen Chaudhry said: “No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead]”.

Responding to another question, DG ISPR said the party only gained 31 per cent of votes in the February 8 elections. He also rejected the impression those who voted for the party in general elections endorsed the May 9 attacks.