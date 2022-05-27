Hammad Azhar’s Twitter, email accounts hacked: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday announced that the email and Twitter accounts of PTI leader Hammad Azhar have been hacked, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his Twitter handle, Fawad Chaudhry said that Hammad Azhar’s email and Twitter accounts have been hacked and any message from them should be neglected before they are being recovered.

حماد اظہر کا Twitter Account اور Email ہیک کر کیا گیا ہے، لہذاٰ اس اکاؤنٹ کی بحالی تک ان اکاؤنٹس کو نظرانداز کر دیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 27, 2022

No unusual activity has been seen on the Twitter feed of the former energy minister after Fawad Chaudhry announced the hacking and the last message posted from Hammad Azhar’s account was speech of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in which she is criticizing the previous hike in petrol and diesel prices by the then Imran Khan-led government.



This is not the first time that accounts hacking being reported in Pakistan and recently, the official Twitter account of Punjab police was hacked.

پنجاب پولیس کا سوشل میڈیا پر آفیشل اکاؤنٹ DDPROfficial ہیک کر لیا گیا ہے۔سوشل میڈیا صارفین اور فالورز سے گزارش ہے کہ آفیشل اکاؤنٹ کی بحالی تک پنجاب پولیس اپ ڈیٹس کو استعمال کیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/9DbiqsFR4n — Punjab Police (Updates) (@PunjabPoliceCPO) January 21, 2022

