web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Hamood ur Rehman Commission report available at Internet for years: Abbasi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the Hamood ur Rehman Commission’s report has been available at the Internet for last 10 to 12 years.

Talking in the ARY News program ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Shahid Khaqan said, ” Action shall be taken against him, if the PTI founder has violated the law with his tweet.”

He said former president Arif Alvi has become a party instead of preventing the worsening of the matter.

Former prime minister said that the PML-N’s politics is based on winning power at any cost. “Our politics has been respecting the vote and theirs is to gain power,” Abbasi said.

He told in the talk show that his workout on the new political party will be completed in June.

It is to be mentioned here that former leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had in April approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to register his own political party.

The former prime minister, who parted ways with the PML-N after having differences with the party leadership last year, submitted relevant documents to the election commission for registration of a new political party.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.