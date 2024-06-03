Hamood ur Rehman Commission report available at Internet for years: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the Hamood ur Rehman Commission’s report has been available at the Internet for last 10 to 12 years.

Talking in the ARY News program ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Shahid Khaqan said, ” Action shall be taken against him, if the PTI founder has violated the law with his tweet.”

He said former president Arif Alvi has become a party instead of preventing the worsening of the matter.

Former prime minister said that the PML-N’s politics is based on winning power at any cost. “Our politics has been respecting the vote and theirs is to gain power,” Abbasi said.

He told in the talk show that his workout on the new political party will be completed in June.

It is to be mentioned here that former leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had in April approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to register his own political party.

The former prime minister, who parted ways with the PML-N after having differences with the party leadership last year, submitted relevant documents to the election commission for registration of a new political party.