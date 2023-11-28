Social media celebrates Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ‘imminent return’ to TV

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi’s fans are over the moon as the A-lister is all set to make his return to the mini-screen with an ambitious project.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, who rose to stardom with his captivating performance in the critically acclaimed ARY Digital serial ‘Pyare Afzal‘, had quit the showbiz industry for personal reasons.

Hamza Ali Abbasi starred in films ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi‘, ‘Waar‘, ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1 and 2‘, and ‘Ho Mann Jahaan‘.

He appeared in television shows as a guest but did not act or produce projects.

Now, rumours of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s return to acting and his drama airing soon are making rounds on social media. The project is reportedly titled ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘.

The female lead and the remaining cast of the title are still under wrap, it was mentioned that it is being produced by Next Level Entertainment (‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘, ‘Do Bol‘) of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

The project is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Rida Bilal.

Social media are excited about his potential return to the mini-screens. Twitterati also expressed their excitement about his upcoming project with their posts.

Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with co-actor Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019 and the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

He is active on social media and shares pictures and videos of his personal and professional happenings.

Moreover, he also posts spiritual and motivational quotes for his fans and netizens.