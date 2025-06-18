I had never quit the entertainment industry: Hamza Ali Abbasi

A-list actor Hamza Ali Abbasi addressed his comeback to the entertainment industry, clarifying that he had never bid farewell to it.

In a new interview with journalist Mansoor Ali Khan on his YouTube channel, Hamza Ali Abbasi, who made his comeback to the TV screens with ARY Digital’s ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ (2023), clarified his previous statement on quitting the showbiz industry to follow the path of Islam.

When asked about his 2019 statement regarding quitting showbiz, Abbasi asserted, “I had never bid farewell.”

“It’s ironic because I had categorically said in my 17-minute-long video that I’m not leaving showbiz, but only taking a break, to research more about my findings regarding Islam, Allah and the life hereafter,” he continued. “I had even named my mentor, Javed Ahmad Ghamidi saab – the Islamic scholar that I follow – in the video, and his approach towards religion, which justifies all forms of arts, within a certain moral boundary.”

“But people don’t watch the complete video. And because Islam and the arts are considered antithesis in our society, therefore, despite me having said all this in the video, they derived their conclusions from the initial 4-5 minutes of the clip and made headlines, ‘Hamza Ali Abbasi quits industry to follow Islam’.”

The ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star also shared that the break from the industry was essential at that time because he was in Dallas for a year, to research more under his mentor.

