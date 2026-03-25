Hamza backs Warner’s leadership as Kings gear up for PSL 11

Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has thrown his support behind captain David Warner, calling his leadership a major boost for the franchise ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

Warner, who returns to lead the side for a second consecutive season, guided Karachi Kings to the playoffs in the previous edition, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Lahore Qalandars.

With a revamped squad and added depth, the Kings will be aiming to go a step further this time around.

“Having David Warner as captain again this season is a big positive for us. He is very supportive and a natural leader,” Hamza said while speaking to the media ahead of the team’s training session.

The left-arm pacer also highlighted the balance within the squad, particularly pointing out the addition of Salman Ali Agha as a key asset.

“We also have a strong middle-order option in Salman Ali Agha, who can contribute with both bat and ball and is capable of playing long innings,” he added.

Mir Hamza noted that the team’s preparations are now gathering momentum after a slow start due to the Eid break.

“Our preparation is going well, and the warm-up match has come at the right time. We needed match practice as a team, and today’s game helped us a lot in getting into rhythm,” he said.

With the league expanding to eight teams this season, the competition is expected to intensify. Hamza acknowledged the challenge but remained optimistic.

“All franchises have built strong squads, so we will see a good competition. My focus is to perform for my team and contribute wherever needed,” he remarked.

He also downplayed concerns over weather conditions, stating that players must adapt to different situations.

“Weather always has an impact, but as professionals, we have to adjust. Most of our matches are at night, so conditions won’t affect us much,” he explained.

Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 11 campaign on Friday against Quetta Gladiators, with a squad featuring a mix of international stars and local talent.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 11:

David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khwaja Bin Tanveer, Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.