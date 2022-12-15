Hamza Shehbaz gets exemption from appearance in assets case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted one-day exemption to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif from hearing in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyer pleaded with the court to grant a one-day exemption to his client as he was currently in London for treatment of his daughter, who is a cardiac patient.

The accountability court judge accepted the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing till Jan 12, 2023.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reached London Wednesday to hold meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Hamza Shahbaz is expected to stay in London for a week and meet other leaders of PML-N.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted in money laundering case. The judge of the special court Central-I Ijaz Hassan Awan announced the verdict related to the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in the money laundering case.

In November, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dropped corruption cases against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders following amendments to NAB ordinance.

