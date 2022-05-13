Hamza, Shahbaz: New special prosecutor appointed in money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has appointed a new special prosecutor in a money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif’s family, ARY News reported on Friday.

Farooq Bajwa Advocate has been appointed as the special prosecutor in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification regarding the new special prosecutor’s appointment.

Prior to Farooq Bajwa’s appointment, Sikandar Zulqarnain was FIA’s special prosecutor in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif’s family, however, the agency stopped him from pursuing the case.

Zulqarnain had also submitted a plea before the court for being stopped to appear in the hearings of the case. He had apprised the court that FIA was not interested in pursuing the case anymore.

Moreover, the investigation officer (IO) in the money laundering case, FIA Assistant Director Nadeem Akhtar, was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after having cardiac pain. Nadeem Akhtar underwent primary PCI at the hospital.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the PIC said that Akhtar underwent an angioplasty and stent procedure at the hospital and doctors have advised him to complete rest.

