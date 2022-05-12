CM Hamza Shahbaz orders to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the transport department to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab cities, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority held in Lahore.

During the meeting, the chief minister ordered to restore Speedo bus service in Bahawalpur and Lodhran, launched by his father Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister in both cities.

CM Hamza Shahbaz said that modern system of Metro Bus Service in Lahore has brought revolutionary changes in the transport sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Speedo bus service project is currently operational in Lahore and Multan.

Back in November 2021, the Punjab government announced to launch environment-friendly electric buses in Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur to facilitate the people of respective cities.

The decision had been taken in a meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority held in Lahore with then Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair.

The meeting deliberated on the recommendations about the launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities of Punjab.

