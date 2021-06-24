Unaware of depositors of personal bank accounts: Hamza tells FIA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has expressed unawareness about the depositors of his personal bank accounts while being quizzed by the investigators of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Rs25 billion money laundering case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Hamza Shehbaz, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, appeared before the FIA investigators today in connection with the ongoing probe into the Rs25 billion money laundering case.

It was learnt that Hamza Shehbaz told FIA investigators that he was completely unaware of those who deposited funds worth billions in his personal bank accounts.

The PML-N leader said he remained a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from 2008 to 2018. He also expressed a lack of awareness about anti-money laundering law 2010 and anti-corruption act 1947 when he was questioned by FIA.

The PML-N leader gave a reason that he was unaware of the funds being deposited in his bank accounts as he was busy doing politics. He also rejected to meet concerned staff including engineers, consultants and contractors of public projects.

Hamza Shehbaz claimed that he was also unaware of the reasons which led Salman Shehbaz and Ramzan Sugar Mills employees to leave the country.

He added that he was chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills, however, it was not his responsibility to find out the clerks and peons who deposited funds worth Rs25 billion to his bank accounts. Hamza also rejected that the sugar mills’ director and his family were not possessing any secret assets abroad, whereas, his legal team will respond to the allegations in court.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA had summoned Hamza Shehbaz to probe into Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills cases.