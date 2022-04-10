Hamza Shehbaz hosts iftar dinner for opposition MPAs

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has hosted an iftar dinner for the opposition members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

For discussing the strategy of forming a government in Punjab, the joint opposition MPAs have held a consultative meeting during an iftar dinner hosted by PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz at a local hotel in Lahore today.

The event was attended by the lawmakers from PML-N, Jahangir Tareen group, Asad Khokhar group and Aleem Khan group. They held discussions over the political situation and the upcoming elections of the Punjab chief minister (CM).

The opposition lawmakers also held consultations over the petition to be heard by the Lahore High Court (LHC). Hamza Shehbaz told the MPAs that the delaying tactics of the Punjab government will be failed.

Earlier on April 6, the joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly had elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel.

As many as 199 members of the assembly had voted in favour of Hamza in the symbolic session.

It may be noted here that Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi had formed a panel of chairmen consisting of MPAs of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers on April 3.

Shazia Abid, one of the members of the panel, had presided over the symbolic session.

It is also important to mention here that the opposition is planning to submit a no-trust motion against Speaker Elahi while the PTI has already submitted a no-confidence motion against its own Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

