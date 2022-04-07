Self-proclaimed CM Punjab: Hamza Shehbaz to take oath after election in symbolic session

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz will take oath as the new Punjab chief minister after he was “elected” to the office in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel yesterday, ARY News reported.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu.

Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will administer the oath to the “newly-elected” chief minister at Lahore’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, he said.

The PML-N MPA further shared that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhamad Mazari will also meet with PML-N leadership today.

The joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday evening elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favour of Hamza.

Also Read: Punjab Assembly: Deputy speaker deprived of special powers

Taking to Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was in attendance in the session to express solidarity with the opposition leader, said, “Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.”

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.

Sherrrrrrr 🐅🐅🐅

Nawaz Sharif zindabad 🙌❤️ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 6, 2022

Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi on April 3 had formed a panel of chairmen consisting of MPAs of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Alhamdulliah elected by 199 votes . @MaryamNSharif broke into tears while congratulating Hamza Bhai @HamzaSS ♥️♥️♥️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zeKcSNy1pr — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 6, 2022

Shazia Abid, one of the members of the panel, presided over the symbolic session.

It is noteworthy that the opposition is planning to submit a no-trust motion against Speaker Elahi while the PTI has already submitted a no-confidence motion against its own Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Comments