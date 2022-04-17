Hamza Shehbaz set to take oath as CM Punjab today

LAHORE: The newly elected chief minister of the Punjab province, Hamza Shehbaz will take oath of his new responsibility on Sunday night, however, Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema would not administer oath to him, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the PML-N, the oath taking ceremony will be held at Governor House at 8:00 pm today and Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will administer oath to him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also reach Lahore today and attend the oath taking ceremony of his son. PML-N leader Atta Ullah Tarar said that the assembly secretariat has notified the success of Hazma Shehbaz and conveyed it to the Governor House.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Governor House has refuted reports of not administering oath to Hamza Shehbaz and said that a decision would be made on the basis of a report on violence in the assembly sought from assembly secretariat.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hamza Shehbaz was elected Chief Minister Punjab after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties boycotted the session after ruckus which saw police enter the house.

Hamza Shahbaz got 197 votes from the house.

The session chaired by Dost Mazari was earlier delayed after some MPAs attacked Dost Mazari and he called Punjab police. Later, the brawl between the ruling alliance MPAs and joint opposition lawmakers resulted in Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi being left injured.

Hamza Shahbaz was the joint opposition’s candidate while PTI and allied parties favoured former Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for the coveted slot.

