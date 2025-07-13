Hamzah Sheeraz blasts through Berlanga, sets sights on Canelo

Hamzah Sheeraz has taken a massive step towards the biggest fight of his career, a potential 2026 clash with boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Fighting for the first time at super middleweight, the British boxer stunned fans on Saturday night by stopping Edgar Berlanga in just five rounds at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

Sheeraz’s dominant performance made him the first man to knock out Berlanga, something even Canelo couldn’t manage when he beat the Puerto Rican fighter last year.

Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) shook Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) late in Round 4 with a heavy left hook, then dropped him with a follow-up flurry.

Though Berlanga got back up, Sheeraz didn’t let him off the hook, knocking him down again before the end of the round.

In the fifth, another clean combination sent Berlanga to the canvas for a third time and this time, the referee waved it off without a count.

The win puts Sheeraz in prime position for a mega-fight.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh previously named Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr. as top contenders to face Canelo after his September 2025 undisputed fight with Terence Crawford.

With Saturday’s impressive knockout, the 25-year-old from Ilford, Essex has strengthened his case.

Sheeraz’s power, accuracy, and relentless pressure were on full display, showing he belongs among boxing’s elite.

If the Canelo fight is made in 2026, it would mark the biggest moment in Sheeraz’s career and a chance to write his name into boxing history.

