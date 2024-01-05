New Zealand indigenous parliamentarian’s speech goes viral

New Zealand parliamentarian Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke made global news by delivering her maiden speech in the Māori language and performing the cultural Haka to honour her indigenous roots.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the New Zealand Herald’s report, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke became the youngest lawmaker in the country’s 170-year history when she was elected into the parliament at the age of 21 last year.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke paid tribute to her indigenous roots in the traditional way.

New Zealand natives’ speech in parliament pic.twitter.com/OkmYNm58Ke — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) January 4, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke hails from Huntly, a small town between Auckland and Hamilton. She believes that the voice of the current Māori generation should be heard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hana Rawhiti (@hana_rawhiti)

Moreover, a report by The Guardian stated that the lawmaker considers herself a guardian Maori language.

“I was given some advice before making it into Parliament, to not take anything personally,” she said. “Well, I can’t help but take everything personally that has been said in this Chamber.

“In only a couple of weeks … this Government has attacked my whole world … Health, Taiao (environment), wai (water), Whenua (land), natural resources, Maori wards, Reo (language), Tamariki, and the right of me and you to be in this country under Te Tiriti.”