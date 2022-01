KARACHI: I used to work in Zainab Market in our own steel factory and would roam around its alleys where woodworkers would carve décor out of dead timber, Sajid Ahmed looks back at the watershed moment of his life that carved his future forever.

Sajid was still in his teens when the artistic woodwork inspired him. To a point he abandoned his family business of steel and hopped on. That decision lived with him his life.

