Hania Aamir appointed goodwill ambassador for UN Women Pakistan

Hania Amir has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Women Pakistan, adding another achievement to her impressive career.

The actor, known for her significant social media influence, will utilize her platform to empower young girls across the nation.

The UN Pakistan office announced the appointment in an Instagram post on Tuesday, stating “As a renowned actor and advocate, Hania will use her platform to raise awareness, inspire actions and amplify the voices of women and girls across Pakistan. Together, we will continue working towards a future where every woman and girl can realize her full potential free from violence, discrimination and inequality”.

Aamir joins a prestigious group of goodwill ambassadors, including activist Muniba Mazari, Indian actor Farhan Akhtar and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Other national ambassadors for United Nations (UN) agencies in Pakistan include Fawad Khan for the UN Development programme, Mahira Khan for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shehzad Roy for the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Saba Qamar for UNICEF.

With this appointment, Aamir becomes the second Pakistani to hold the ambassador title for UN Women, following Muniba Mazari, who was appointed in 2015.

While many fans expressed pride in Aamir’s new role, some netizens voiced skepticism. One Instagram user questioned her qualifications for the position, stating, “But Why? What exactly qualifies her for this role?” Another user noted, “There are many credible women for this role and you chose her; okay, let’s see what she does”. However, the majority of her loyal supporters celebrated the news, with one user writing, “So proud of you, you’re truly representing our nation with immense pride”, and another praising, “Right candidate for such an important prospect, great decision”.