Hania Aamir dances, cheers for Asim Azhar at concert

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir was spotted dancing and cheering for renowned singer and her rumoured ex, Asim Azhar, at a recent concert.

Rumoured exes Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar have fans shipping for them once again, after she was spotted at his recent show in Karachi, weeks after he called off his engagement with ex-fiancée Merub Ali.

Several videos from the beach event, doing rounds on social media, show the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ star dancing in the front row with her best friends Komal Meer and Yashma Gill, as Azhar took the stage for a smashing live performance on his various hits, including ‘Regardless’, ‘Ghalat Fehmi’, etc.

It is worth noting here that Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar first sparked dating rumours back in 2018; however, the celebrity couple reportedly parted ways in 2020, when she confirmed during a live session with Aima Baig, “We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends.”

While she had been single since then, the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer announced his engagement to actor-model Merub Ali in 2022. The former couple announced their split this June, after three years of relationship.

