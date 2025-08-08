web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Hania Aamir dances, cheers for Asim Azhar at concert

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir was spotted dancing and cheering for renowned singer and her rumoured ex, Asim Azhar, at a recent concert.

Rumoured exes Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar have fans shipping for them once again, after she was spotted at his recent show in Karachi, weeks after he called off his engagement with ex-fiancée Merub Ali.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Several videos from the beach event, doing rounds on social media, show the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ star dancing in the front row with her best friends Komal Meer and Yashma Gill, as Azhar took the stage for a smashing live performance on his various hits, including ‘Regardless’, ‘Ghalat Fehmi’, etc.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

It is worth noting here that Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar first sparked dating rumours back in 2018; however, the celebrity couple reportedly parted ways in 2020, when she confirmed during a live session with Aima Baig, “We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends.”

While she had been single since then, the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer announced his engagement to actor-model Merub Ali in 2022. The former couple announced their split this June, after three years of relationship.

Also Read: Hania Aamir performs Hajj; shares pictures from blessed journey

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.