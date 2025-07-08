Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan paired up for maiden collaboration

Showbiz heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan and A-list actor Hania Aamir are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming drama serial, confirmed filmmaker Nadeem Baig. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new tell-all with a digital magazine, acclaimed filmmaker Nadeem Baig confirmed his next project, starring two of the most good-looking and acclaimed actors of Pakistan’s drama industry, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, for the first time together.

While he refrained from sharing too many details about the project, reports suggest that it is currently on the floors, under the working title ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’.

“Bilal and Hania both have evolved as actors,” Baig said, adding that the story of the upcoming play revolves mainly around the lead pair. “Viewers are going to really enjoy it.”

Young drama director Musaddiq Malek, who has previously delivered blockbuster hits ‘Noor Jahan’ and ‘Habs’, helms the direction of the script, written by Radain Shah (of ‘Bewafa’ and ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ fame).

Producers Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib back the project under their venture, Six Sigma Plus, to be aired on ARY Digital.