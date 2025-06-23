Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ to skip India release

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister, Hania Aamir’s maiden cross-border collaboration, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, will skip theatrical release in India.

As confirmed by the makers on Sunday, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer forthcoming horror comedy, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, marking the Indian movie debut for Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir, is set to arrive in worldwide theatres, including Pakistan; however, the title will not be released in cinemas across India.

Notably, the developemnt followed the previous reports, suggesting that the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star was dropped from her debut Punjabi film with Dosanjh, after the Film Federation of Western India Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 people in April, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

While the makers maintained a silence on the matter, as Aamir’s absence from the movie’s official poster and teaser fuelled the rumours, the recently-dropped trailer has now confirmed that the Pakistani superstar will indeed be sharing the screen with the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, whom she first met at his London concert last October, in the forthcoming title.

Not only did the almost three-minute-long official trailer of the UK-based spooky-comedy quash the previous speculations, but it also gives eager fans a good glimpse into the pivotal role of Aamir as a ghostbuster in the movie.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’, directed by Amar Hundal and co-written by Jatinder Lall, Dheeraj Rattan and Manila Rattan, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release, except India, this Friday, June 27.

