Hania Aamir’s latest pictures go viral on social media

The latest picture gallery shared by A-list actor Hania Aamir is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Mere Humsafar’ star turned to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, to share a new picture gallery of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

Aamir penned a phrase from Jack Harlow’s popular track ‘Churchill Downs’ as a caption for her two-picture gallery on Instagram, “all I hear is tall tales comin from little men.”

Hania Aamir posed for the pictures while what seemed like waiting for her food at a restaurant. The celeb sported a black button-up top in the clicks with a choker. She kept the look casual with flushed makeup and pulled back sleek hair.

The pictures garnered close to half a million likes within hours from her 5.7 million followers, while a number of social users also wrote compliments for the actor in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Here is what her fans wrote:

LOOKING SO GORGEOUS😍❤️

Those killer eyesss 🥵✨

Waah ❤️

My beauty✨😍❤

Why so pretty ❤️❤️

WHYYY SO PYARI MASHALLAHH😍❤️

In other news, Hania Aamir who is currently ruling hearts as Hala with her stellar performance in ‘Mere Humsafar’, is among the top trends on the micro-blogging site along with co-star Farhan Saeed and the drama as well.

Moreover, ‘Mere Humsafar’ is one of the top trends on Twitter in the neighbouring country as well after the recent episode 32 which aired last night. The episode has 6.6 million views and counting on the video platform YouTube.

Written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Mere Humsafar‘ features an ensemble supporting cast to lead pair, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

The family drama airs in prime time every Thursday on ARY Digital.

