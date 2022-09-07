Hania Aamir, Rabya Kulsoom’s dance breaks the internet: Watch

Showbiz stars Hania Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom broke the internet with their electrifying dance moves in the latest viral video.

‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Fraud’ actors recorded a new dance reel at what seems like the set of their upcoming project, and jointly posted the clip on their respective handles of the photo and video sharing application on Tuesday.

Hania Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom recreated the trending dance sequence on the viral remix version of the track ‘Patakha Guddi’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Highway’ (2014), starring Alia Bhatt.

“I tried..[upside down face emoji] but who can match up to this pros dance skills,” Aamir wrote in the caption of the video which sees her struggle to match up the flawless moves presented by Kulsoom, while she tried to make up for it with her electrifying energy.

To which Kulsoom replied, “Bro aaap ishtar hain, (You are a star bro).”

The video was immensely loved and applauded by millions of social users, with numerous likes and comments.

Here is what netizens have to say about the dance.

The actor later shared a BTS video on her feed, to give a sneak peek of the struggle that went behind the recording of the reel video.

For those unversed, Rabya Kulsoom is also a dance choreographer and often records videos with her partner, actor Srha Asghar.

On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently ruling hearts as Hala in the trending serial ‘Mere Humsafar’, while, Rabya Kulsoom plays a pivotal role of Maila in ARY Digital’s ‘Fraud’.

Comments