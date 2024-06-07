‘Undisputed queen of everything…’: Hania Aamir showers praise on Ayeza Khan

From one queen to another; A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Hania Aamir exchanged a series of compliments for each other, as the latter overtakes fellow diva to become the most followed female actor of Pakistan on Instagram.

For the unversed, Hania Aamir recently dethroned the female superstar of Pakistan, Ayeza Khan as the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram, amassing more than 14.1 million followers on the social site, surpassing the 14 million followers of the latter.

However, unlike what is often expected from fellow actors, there seems to be no jealousy or rat race between the two, as the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor wholeheartedly congratulated Aamir on the feat, who also responded to her ‘inspiration’ with all the love and warmth.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Khan congratulated the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star and wrote, “You deserve this babes,” with a series of emojis. Responding to Khan, Aamir dubbed her as the ‘undisputed queen of absolutely everything’ and added, “Thank you for everything you’ve done and everything you’ll continue to do for this industry and for inspiring everyone including me who wants to be a brilliant actress like you.”

“And a big big thank you for being your amazing positive self,” she added, to which Khan replied, “Just stay the way you are Always.” On the acting front, Hania Aamir is gearing up for her next project ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, with Fahad Mustafa, whereas, Ayeza Khan was last seen in the recently-ended mega serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, co-starring Hamza Ali Abbasi.

