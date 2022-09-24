Hania Aamir’s new pictures go viral

Actor Hania Aamir shared her new pictures that are going viral on social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures on Instagram saw her in a dashing red dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Millions of the application liked the clicks. They took to the comment section to compliment her looks.

With more than six million Instagram followers, the Mere Humsafar star is one of the most popular Pakistani celebrities on Instagram. She leaves fans in awe with visuals of her and work.

Related – We must own our skin tones: Hania Aamir addresses colorism

Recently, she flaunted elegance in her latest picture which is going viral on social media.

In the viral picture on the visual-sharing platform Instagram, the clicks showed her smiling in a stylish red-coloured outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Moreover, she also shares visuals of her on the sets her serials. Earlier, posted a picture of her with Mere Humsafar co-star Bilal Saeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania Aamir’s looks get compared with that of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. The Ishqiya star, addressing the comparison, said Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva actor is a megastar and feels happy when she gets compared to her.

Hania Aamir is currently seen in superhit ARY Digital serial Mere Humsafar. It is the life story of Hala, born to a Pakistani father and foreign mother who leaves them after her birth.

The sees Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed playing the leading roles of Hala Hamza Ahmad and Hamzah Raees Ahmad. The cast also includes Saba Hamid, Zoya Nasir, Samina Ahmed, Omer Shahzad and Waseem Abbas.

The show’s final episode on Thursday at 8pm.

Comments