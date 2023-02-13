Hania Aamir’s pictures, videos of Bangkok trip is going viral

Hania Aamir’s pictures and videos of her trip to Thailand’s capital Bangkok are going viral on social media.

Hania Aamir shared the visuals of her Bangkok trip on her Instagram account. It showed her having the time of her life in Thailand’s capital.

The visuals got millions of likes from Instagram users.

Hania Aamir is also quite frequent with her social media postings. She regularly shares visuals of her acting and modelling projects.

Moreover, the celebrity also posts glimpses of her personal life and outings with friends.

On the acting front, the actor currently essays Maheer in the ARY Digital drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, a love triangle between Maheer, Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviyaar Naumaan).

Saad has always been in love with his cousin Maheer but when he fails to confess it to her, life takes a different turn; and Areeb enters the frame. Due to a little misunderstanding, things start to fall apart and trust between the lovers shatters.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi.

The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

