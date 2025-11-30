Hanif Abbasi cracks down on ticketless travel during surprise train journey

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi purchased his own ticket and travelled from Rawalpindi to Lahore on Sunday evening, ARY News reported.

The Minister, who had his ticket checked by the train’s ticket checker, issued a strict warning that both those travelling without a ticket and those who allow it will be sent to jail.

Hanif Abbassi stressed that the law is equal for everyone, whether they are a minister or an officer. He personally checked the tickets of other passengers and subsequently met with them to inquire about the railway services provided on the train.

Passengers lauded the efforts of the Railways Minister. Abbassi stated that he would continue this process to ensure the improvement of railway services.

Earlier, on November 26, Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbassi, has made travel in the luxurious Railways Saloons significantly more affordable for the public by announcing substantial reductions in fares.

The Minister has made his own saloon available for public use at concessional rates. The new discounted fares are as follows:

Karachi to Rawalpindi: Rs. 172,000

Karachi to Lahore: Rs. 150,000

Lahore to Rawalpindi: Rs. 44,000

Context and Luxury

These newly announced rates are substantially cheaper than the previous fares set in July this year. At that time, the Prime Minister’s Saloon was priced at Rs. 600,000 for the Karachi–Lahore route and Rs. 150,000 for the Islamabad–Lahore route. The Railways Minister’s Saloon was previously priced at Rs. 400,000 and Rs. 100,000 for the same respective routes.

An official stated, “These rates have been structured to make premium rail travel accessible for special occasions or long-distance journeys.”

In addition to exclusive privacy, travelers in the saloons can enjoy amenities such as sleeper sofas, personal attendants, and luxurious onboard services throughout the journey.

Booking and Reform

Bookings for the saloons can be made through Pakistan Railways’ online portal or at designated reservation counters nationwide.

This move is part of Pakistan Railways’ broader modernization and reform strategy, which also includes digital ticketing, enhanced onboard services, and upgraded station facilities.

Furthermore, to reinforce transparency and public benefit, a complete ban has been imposed on the personal use of saloon coaches by railway officers—a decision finalized in a recent high-level meeting chaired by Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

An official explained, “The aim is not only to elevate the passenger experience but also to enhance non-fare revenue streams.”