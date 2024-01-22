Hanif Abbasi foresees coalition govt in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would not be able to defend even its stronghold ‘Sindh’ in the General Elections 2024.

Speaking at ARY News Programme “Khabbar Mehar Bukhari Kay Sath”, Hanif Abbasi said that the PPP is ‘dying’ in Sindh too and the PML-N will get good number of seats from the province.

“Even if the PML-N does not win from Sindh, it is certain that the PPP will not emerge victorious from the province,” he added. The PML-N leader said that there will be a coalition government in Sindh.

Hanif Abbasi opinioned that the PPP has no support in Punjab particularly in Lahore, adding that it will be a surprise if the Bilawal-led party wins a seat from the city

Responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent criticism on the PML-N supermo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif, Hanif Abbasi said that Bilawal was himself a foreign minister in the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).“He (Bilawal) had a ministry and was involved in all the policy making decisions,” the PML-N leader said.

He said that now the PPP chairman is criticising Shehbaz Sharif but few months back, he used to admire the PML-N president on floor of the National Assembly. The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif is going to be the prime minister of Pakistan for the fourth time.

Hanif Abbasi said that he and other colleagues will welcome the party’s decision to make Maryam Nawaz as Chief Minister (CM) Punjab. “The party has not decided the fate of Maryam Nawaz so far but we will surely welcome her as CM Punjab,” the PML-N leader added.

Read More: Rana Sanaullah claims PML-N to win election 2024 with clear majority

Earlier on Sunday, Former Federal Interior Minister and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that the party would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority due to its popularity in the masses.

Addressing a worker convention organized under the auspices of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the country was making tremendous progress under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif before 2018 when an ‘incompetent’ person was imposed on the nation who inflicted the country with economic and moral crises.