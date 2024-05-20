Hanif Abbasi opens up on ‘heated argument’ with Anwaarul Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hanif Abbasi opened up on a brawl with former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar over the wheat import scandal.

Speaking at ARY News Programme ‘Off the Record’, Hanif Abbasi confirmed that there were heated arguments between him and the former premier. He said that Anwaarul Haq Kakar asked him as if he had come to arrest him?

“I told Anwaarul Haq Kakar that I have no authority to arrest him,” Hanif Abbasi said.

The PML-N lawmaker; however, said that during the heated arguments, there was no discussion about Form 47, a term PML-N’s rivals use to describe alleged rigging in the general elections 2024 held on February 8

Hanif Abbasi emphasized that the PML-N is the largest political party in Punjab and centre.

“We (PML-N) did not loose the elections that’s why we have formed governments in Punjab and the centre. The PML-N has a two-thirds majority in Punjab and is also the largest party at the federal level,” he added.

Earlier, Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Hanif Abbasi indulged in heated arguments over the wheat import scandal.

According to sources, a heated argument took place between the former prime minister and Hanif Abbasi at a private hotel the other day.

“You pointed out us in the wheat scandal the other day. Have you come to arrest us?” Anwaarul Haq Kakar asked Hanif Abbasi.

The sources said that Hanif Abbasi replied, “I swear you are a thief, you have taken a commission in the wheat scandal,”. The PML-N leader went on to say that whatever he said in the television programme was ‘absolutely right’.