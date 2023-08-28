‘Hannah Montana’ actor arrested for stealing food

American actor Mitchel Musso, best known for his breakthrough performance in ‘Hannah Montana’, has been arrested in Texas.

As reported by a foreign news outlet, Mitchel Musso, who essayed Miley Cyrus aka Hannah Montana’s best friend Oliver Oken in the Disney show, was arrested from the suburbs of Dallas, Texas on Saturday night, on charges of public intoxication and theft, following a reported disturbance in a local hotel.

According to the press release of the Rockwall Police Department, the police were called to the scene after the actor allegedly entered the hotel and took a bag of chips without paying. When asked to make the payment, Musso reportedly ‘became verbally abusive’ and left without giving the money.

Reportedly, Musso also demonstrated signs of intoxication outside the hotel and was subsequently arrested on multiple charges – including intoxication and theft under $100.

In the latest development, Musso was released on Sunday afternoon after spending a night in jail. He posted a $1000 bond for release.

Moreover, the background check by the officials also revealed that the actor had several outstanding traffic warrants against him.

It is pertinent to mention that the Disney alum was previously arrested in 2011 as well, for driving under the influence (DUI) in Burbank, California.

