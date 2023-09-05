How to stay happy?

Human nature adores happiness and it is devoted to pursuit of it. Quite naturally, to be happy is probably the ultimate desire of every human being though it is often thought being happy is more complicated than it actually is.

Cynics often consider that happiness is placed outside the reach of human beings as the factors ensuring it are out of our control or out of reach.

It is widely acknowledged that happiness fuels success. One may be after making money and has convinced himself that if he becomes a millionaire, had the job of his dreams, or had the ideal partner, he would end up happy indicating that happiness fuels success not the other way around.

Interestingly, happiness is inside the human being himself. As American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson said: “Nothing can bring you happiness but yourself.” However, the question remains then how can one become happy. What is pointed out in this respect is that there are some simple habits that can help make people happy. These are some of the best, as well as a few important findings from other interesting studies.

Be grateful as people who consciously count their blessings tend to be happier and less depressed. It is quite obvious that a grateful self is a happier self. Actually, it is the little things that contain happiness. Though, it is easier to complain about silly things that affect days rather than be grateful but one can switch that narrative and practice gratitude for simple things like morning coffee, a sunset, or a hot shower, all of which can change human perspective.

One should aim to cultivate empathy and compassion. When people manage to step into other people’s shoes and understand that everyone has different perspectives, they are less likely to get into conflict with people ultimately leading to happiness. Moreover, it is imperative to practice forgiveness as holding grudges can have a negative impact on people’s health as it comes with strong sense of tension that deprives people of happiness. It is now widely acknowledged that forgiving can make people happier.

However, forgiving does not mean justifying the actions of those who hurt people but letting go of that hurt. As people get older, they generally get better at letting go of past hurt and failures.

This is a sure recipe for happiness and should be practiced even when a person is young. Creating meaningful relationships is also an essential ingredient of happiness. It is now acknowledged that loneliness is as lethal as engaging in drug abuse. It is found out that there is a strong association between happiness and close relationships such as romantic partners, friends, and family members.

It is also advisable to choose friends wisely as it is found that toxic relationships can be a mood buster rather than a mood booster. So, one should focus on positive relationships and let go of negative people in their lives.

Another social activity that can bring people happiness and provide them with a sense of purpose is volunteering as volunteering can broaden social life by helping people meet like-minded people. One should also not stop learning and would be better off for taking a class, reading a book or learning a new skill. Neuroscience has shown that when people learn, their brain changes physically.

Moreover, it is also showed that being bored can have negative consequences for people’s health. Exercising regularly releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters and exercise has a positive impact on mental health.

Eating a healthy diet is another habit that has proved to have a positive impact, not only on one’s physical health but also on mental wellbeing. Getting enough sleep is also important as lack of sleep can lead to mood swings, anxiety, and depression. Meditation can reduce stress, increase self-awareness and improve emotional well-being. However, if one thinks that one finds meditating too difficult, one can always try mindfulness: the practice of being aware and in the present, which can reduce stress and rumination.

Laughter is also a natural stress reliever, so watching comedies, spending time with people who make one laugh, or reading a funny book, can all contribute to well-being. It is also desirable to spend time in natural surroundings as access to nature has been found to reduce stress and negative emotions, as well as promote social interaction, and even help generate a sense of meaning to life that leads to self-satisfaction and bringing inner happiness. It is also shown that setting goals motivates people and makes them feel more optimistic about the future.

Likewise, it is found that having direction and objectives can bring people happiness by increasing their sense of purpose, uplifting their spirit and finally happiness. It is a natural course of things and surely leads to happiness.