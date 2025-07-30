‘Happy Gilmore 2’ shatters Netflix records

‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ led by Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, has shattered Netflix records as it generated 46.7 million views within three days.

The film’s big viewership numbers helped the sequel rank first on the list of top 10 English-language movies, Variety reported on Wednesday.

First streamed on July 25, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is a sequel to the 1996 film, which earned $40 million at the box office.

According to the publication, the film’s 46.7 million views over three days make it the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film.

Additionally, it is also the best ever opening for Adam Sandler’s movies on the streaming platform.

The Hollywood actor has appeared in several original Netflix films, including ‘Murder Mystery,’ ‘Hubie Halloween’ and ‘The Week Of.’

The record-breaking viewership of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ has also helped boost the original film’s ranking on Netflix.

‘Happy Gilmore’ is third on the global top 10 list with 11.4 million views.

The 1996 film follows Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler), an individual with anger management issues, who wants to become a hockey player.

However, he tries his luck in a golf tournament to win money to save his grandmother’s house.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ shows the titular character retired from golf and turned to alcohol after an incident on the field.

He decides to pick up his golf clubs once again to help his daughter pursue her ballet career in an expensive school in Paris.

Apart from Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald also reprises his role as Shooter McGavin in the Netflix sequel.