After nearly 30 years, Happy Gilmore 2 is set to bring Adam Sandler back to the golf course, and Netflix has now released the second teaser trailer.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel, and this new teaser trailer gives a deeper look at what’s in store for Happy Gilmore’s big return.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler reprises his role as the once-famous golfer who shocked the world with his skills.

The second teaser trailer shows him admitting, “I haven’t swung a club in years,” as he prepares for a comeback.

His old love interest, Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen), is also back and encourages him, saying, “Let them see the Happy I fell in love with.”

The film is packed with exciting cameos. Happy Gilmore 2 will feature sports and entertainment stars like Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Ben Stiller.

Several top golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, will also appear, making Happy Gilmore 2 feel even more realistic.

Pro Shop Studios, which helped bring real golfers into the film, worked closely with Adam Sandler to ensure the golf scenes looked as authentic as possible.

Chad Mumm, founder of Pro Shop Studios, said that Sandler wanted to bring the same level of realism to Happy Gilmore 2 as he did with his basketball film Hustle.

The second teaser trailer has only increased excitement for the film, as fans look forward to seeing Adam Sandler back in action.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to release on Netflix on 25 July, and audiences can’t wait to see what’s next for the legendary golfer.

Adam Sandler last made headlines when he appeared at the 97th Oscars, where he certainly caught everyone’s attention with his bold fashion choice.

Known for his laid-back style, Adam Sandler showed up to the Oscars in a blue hoodie and gym shorts, sparking both confusion and admiration across social media.

While some found it a hilarious nod to his signature casual look, others began to wonder if there was a hidden message behind his outfit.

Adam Sandler has long been known for his casual approach to Hollywood events, but his appearance at the Oscars raised some eyebrows.

Was the blue hoodie a subtle political statement, or was Adam Sandler simply staying true to his style? Some fans quickly pointed out that the color blue, present in the Ukrainian flag, might signal support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.