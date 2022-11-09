‘Haqeeqi Azaadi march’ to resume from Wazirabad tomorrow: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan released a special message urging his supporters to participate in their ‘Haqeeqi Azaadi’ long march, which will be resumed from Wazirabad tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The PTI long march would resume from the same place where the attack was carried out on Thursday, the PTI Chief announced.

کل وزیرآباد سے حقیقی آزادی مارچ کا دوبارہ آغاز ہو گا چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا خصوصی ویڈیو پیغام- #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/uEImGTfqn6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 9, 2022

According to details, the PTI Chief released a special message after a consultative session with key party leaders, urging the supporters to come out and participate in the march.

In the video message, the PTI Chief said that he would address the participants of the march at 4 pm. It is justice that frees the people of any nation, he added. This march is the most important movement since the creation of Pakistan and everyone should participate in it, the PTI Chief said.

However, the PTI Chief would not be participating in the march beginning from Wazirabad, he would lead the rally from Rawalpindi three days later. The PTI march would reach Islamabad in 10-14 days, the PTI Chief had said in an earlier message.

