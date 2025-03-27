Haramain Train service sets new record of 48,000 passengers in a day

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train service reached a significant milestone this Ramadan, transporting approximately 48,000 passengers in a single day.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the record was set on the 15th of the holy month, underlining the rising demand for this fast, efficient mode of travel between Makkah and Madinah.

As the lunar month commenced on March 1, daily ridership on the Haramain train which is high-speed rail averaged over 39,000 passengers, showcasing its vital role during the Umrah pilgrimage season.

To accommodate the growing number of travelers, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) increased the frequency of high-speed rail journeys to 130 per day during the last 10 days of Ramadan, a period marked by heightened worship and visitation to Islamic holy sites.

After completing Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many pilgrims opt for the Haramain train to travel to Madinah. There, they visit the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque and explore other historical landmarks.

SAR has strategically enhanced its operational plan for the Ramadan season, providing 1.6 million seats across more than 3,400 journeys, and adding extra lounges at the Medina station to ensure a seamless experience.

Launched in 2018, the Haramain train service is a high-speed rail network connecting Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The 453-kilometer-long service offers a modern, congestion-free travel option and can transport 60 million passengers annually.

Earlier, authorities in Saudi Arabia revealed comprehensive operational plans to enhance the Haramain Train services during Ramadan 2025, focusing on significantly expanding the number of journeys and available seats.

This initiative aims to better accommodate the movement of pilgrims, often referred to as “God’s guests,” traveling between the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

By increasing the frequency of trips and the capacity of the trains, the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) seeks to ensure a more comfortable, efficient, and seamless travel experience for worshippers during this spiritually significant time.

The move underscores the importance of catering to the high demand for transportation services during Ramadan, a peak period for religious activities in the region.