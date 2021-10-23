Man arrested in Karachi for allegedly harassing female polio worker

KARACHI: Law enforcement authorities have arrested a man for allegedly harassing a lady polio worker at Abul Hassan Isphani Road in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The Rangers and police during a joint action arrested a suspect for his alleged role in harassing and resorting to verbal abuse against her.

“We have asked the female polio worker and other members of the immunization team to register a case against the suspect,” they said.

In another such incident, a female polio worker in November 2020 claimed that she was facing harassment at the hands of some influential people in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.

The woman who approached ARY NEWS claimed that some influential people are harassing her by forcefully barging into her house at night.

They had entered our house at night multiple times and committed obscene activities, she blamed and added that they were forcing her to make friends with them and threatening her with dire consequences in case of refusal.

Besides harassment, the woman claimed that the accused were also threatening to kill her and minor son. “I live alone at home after the death of my father,” she said while narrating her ordeal.

The female polio worker further claimed that she had approached Gulshan-e-Maymar police station multiple times but they have yet not taken any action on the matter.

She appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar and AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to take action against the influential people.

