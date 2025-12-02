Harassment Allegations against professor at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

HYDERABAD: Students at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam have lodged complaints accusing an associate professor of harassment, prompting an internal inquiry on Monday.

The complaints, filed by 49 female and male students from the Crop Protection Faculty’s 2024 batch, were against Associate Professor Shoukat Abro.

The university’s Harassment Committee has taken notice of the allegations and launched an inquiry.

The Harassment Committee has asked three female students to appear before it on Tuesday to record their statements. Professor Abro has also been summoned to respond to the allegations.

Committee chairman Ijaz Khoonharo described the accusations against the professor as serious and said the inquiry would proceed in accordance with university regulations.

“The committee will reach a final decision after hearing statements from both the students and the professor,” Khoonharo stated.

Punjab orders schools to form ‘Anti-Harassment Committees’

The Punjab government has made it mandatory for all public schools across the province to establish “Anti-harassment committees” within 30 days to address harassment cases in educational institutions in Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department (SED), the directives to establish anti- harassment committees have been issued in line with the orders of Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, given on the occasion of the “International day of the girl Child”.

Purpose and Functions of Committees

The aim of establishing these committees is to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students, particularly for girls.

According to the notification, these committees will serve as a “confidential and effective mechanism” to address sexual harassment complaints within schools.

Notification further emphasized that anti-harassment committees will function under the guidelines of the “Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010” and relevant departmental policies.

The SED has instructed that each primary, elementary, secondary, and higher secondary school must promptly set up a committee, comprising head of the institute and include at least three teachers, with mandatory representation of women.