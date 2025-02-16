Harbhajan issues bold statement about Pak-India Champions Trophy clash

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a bold statement about the result of the IND v PAK game in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The two sides are set to face off in the blockbuster clash on February 23 in Dubai after India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

Ahead of the game, Harbhajan Singh has picked India to be the winner of the ‘one-sided’ IND v PAK game as he asserted that India was a much stronger side in the contest of the game.

“India and Pakistan. You heard it right, this is an overhyped match between India and Pakistan. Because there is nothing in it. This match is on 23rd, in Dubai. India is a very strong team. Pakistan has lost to New Zealand recently. They were playing at home. Pakistan is a very inconsistent team,” he said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

According to former India spinner, the defending champions are set to enter the Champions Trophy 2025 with a ‘weak batting lineup.’

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar picks winner of Pak-India game in CT 2025

“India’s team seems to be strong. Pakistan’s team seems to be a little weak. Because apart from Babar and Rizwan, there is no other batsman in that team. If you look at their team in bowling they are not in form,” Harbhajan Singh said.

While praising Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan for his captaincy and consistent form, he mentioned the recent struggles of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam.

“Rizwan’s captaincy is good. His intent is good. But maybe the players don’t have it. Babar has not made runs. Rizwan has definitely made runs. Salman Agha has definitely made a century in the tri-series,” Harbhajan Singh said.

The former India spinner went on to assert that the IND v PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025 will be a ‘one-sided’ game.

“I think this will be a one-sided game in this over-hyped game. And the prices of tickets are very high. The prices have increased a lot. But it’s not going to be as much fun as you think,” he said.