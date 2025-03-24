Harbhajan Singh receives flak over racist remarks about Jofra Archer

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has drawn the ire of social media after allegedly making a racist remark about England’s Jofra Archer during IPL 2025.

The incident happened during a game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals a day earlier.

Harbhajan Singh, who was commentating on the Hindi broadcast of an Indian channel, passed a critical remark on Jofra Archer who bowled the most expensive spell in the IPL history.

Analysing the England pacer’s performance, Harbhajan reportedly said, “London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (In London, the meter of a black taxi runs fast, and here, Mr. Archer’s meter has also run fast).”

The former Indian cricketer received flak for allegedly comparing the pacer’s speed to the fast meters of London’s black taxis.

Following his alleged racist remark about Jofra Archer, several took to social media to condemn Harbhajan Singh, with calls made to the BCCI to remove him from the IPL 2025 commentary.

Meanwhile, the game saw Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs after posting 286 on the scoreboard.

Jofra Archer was at the receiving end as he conceded 76 runs in his four-over spell without taking a wicket.

Chasing 287, Rajasthan Royals managed 242 and lost their opening game of the IPL 2025 by 44 runs.