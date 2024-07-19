Harbhajan Singh reacts to Rizwan’s comparison with MS Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh slammed a Pakistani sports commentator who asked for a comparison of Mohammad Rizwan with former India captain MS Dhoni.

In a post on X, Farid Khan, asked his followers to draw a comparison of Rizwan with Dhoni to decide who is better.

Sharing a collage of the two cricketers, he wrote, “MS Dhoni or Mohammad Rizwan” Who is better? Tell me honestly.”

However, Harbhajan Singh who played under the captaincy of Dhoni, was irked by the post and blasted Farid Khan for attempting to compare the two cricketers.

“What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se (Tell him that Dhoni is far ahead of Rizwan) Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this,” Singh wrote in a reply to the X post.

While the former Indian spin bowler appreciated the talent of Mohammad Rizwan, saying that the Pakistani wicketkeeping batter always plays with intent, Singh was against a comparison between the two players.

Read more: Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen denied NOCs for Global T20 Canada

“DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket . None better thn him behind stumps,” wrote Harbhajan Sing in reply.

It is pertinent to mention that Dhoni led India to victory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa. He also led the team that won the ODI World Cup trophy in the 2011 in India.

In 2013, he became the first ever captain to have won all ICC trophies after guiding India to a Champions Trophy 2013 victory in England.

Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan has over 5,000 runs in international cricket, averaging above 40 across all formats.