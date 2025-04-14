web analytics
Harbhajan Singh takes aim at MI coach for disagreeing with Rohit

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticised Mumbai Indians’ (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene for reportedly disagreeing with Rohit Sharma on game strategy during the ongoing IPL 2025.

A day earlier, MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs after Karun Nair threatened to take the game away from them.

However, the DC batter’s fiery 89-run inning came to an end when Mitchell Santner castled him in the 12th over.

Once he departed, the wheels came off their innings and DC were all out for 193 – losing their last three wickets to a hat-trick of run-outs in a bizarre finish.

Following the game, Harbhajan Singh claimed that it was Rohit Sharma’s suggestion to bring a spinner to the attack to stop Nair.

“A crucial ploy by Rohit Sharma turned a loss into a win. DC was running away with the game. Karun Nair was batting brilliantly. Nobody was able to stop him. He was playing like Pushpa, spreading like wildfire. In the 13th over, it seemed like DC would win. But just then Rohit asked the head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, to employ spinners and bring Karn Sharma into the attack,” said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

He added, “I think Mahela Jayawardene did not agree with Rohit Sharma. If they had gone with what Jayawardene had to say, the Mumbai Indians would have also lost this game.”

According to Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma’s three-wicket spell changed MI’s crucial IPL 2025 game against DC.

“Rohit was incredible against Delhi Capitals. Sometimes, the coaches must keep their egos aside and consider how the team can benefit. I hope Rohit Sharma keeps sharing his inputs from the dugout,” he said.

