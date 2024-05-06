‘Hardcore criminal’ escapes police custody in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: A ‘hardcore criminal’ who was allegedly involved in numerous robberies escaped from police custody while being transported to the court for the hearing, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspect named Siraj Banglani has been nominated in several robbery cases. Siraj Banglani managed to escape from police custody when he was transported to the local court for the hearing of his case.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana has taken action against the police party for negligence.

The DIG has ordered an investigation into the matter and the registration of a case against the police team for their negligence that led to the escape of a ‘hardcore criminal’

The police team including ASI Achar Bhatti, Head Constable Asmat, Head Constable Mushtaq Ahmed, and Constable Nawaz Ali, initially named for the negligence.

Read More: Another ‘murderer’ escapes police custody in Karachi

Earlier on February 20, an accused man arrested under the charge of murder escaped police custody from the city court in Karachi.

Police officials disclosed that Shaukat, apprehended by Napier police for murder, successfully fled the city court as there were no locks on the applied handcuffs.

The police officers, including ASI Ramzan, Constable Shamim, and Ayub, faced suspension for safety negligence while producing the criminal before the court.

The three police officers were detained and a case was registered against them.