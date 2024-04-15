Hardik Pandya criticised for ‘ordinary bowling, captaincy’

MUMBAI: Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar criticised Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for ‘absolutely ordinary bowling and captaincy’ during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 17.

Mumbai Indians suffered a 20-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings, with Hardik Pandya failing with both bat and ball. Although, the Mumbai Indians skipper picked up two wickets but gave away 43 runs in his three overs at economy rate of 14.33.

Hardik Pandya leaked 26 runs in the last over as he was hit for three consecutive sixes by Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday’s encounter at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 20 off just 4 balls and lifted his side to put more than 200 on the board.

Commentating during the inning break, Sunil Gavaskar did not seem pleased with Hardik Pandya’s bowling as well as captaincy.

“One six is a fine. The next one is again a length ball when you know this batter (Dhoni) is looking for a length ball to hit. The third ball is again a full toss on the legs when you know he is looking for a six. Oh, absolutely ordinary bowling and ordinary captaincy,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

The former Indian captain was of the view that Mumbai Indians should have restricted Chennai Super Kings to 180-185 despite despite brilliant diplay of batting by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.

Chasing a mammoth 207, Mumbai Indians fell 20 runs short despite a ton by former captain Rohit Sharma. In the chase, Hardik Pandya also failed miserably, scoring just two off six deliveries.

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indian’s captain ahead of the IPL 17 and ever since has been booed during matches by the spectators. Mumbai Indians are currently at No.8 on the points table with four losses in the six games including three straight defeats to start their campaign.