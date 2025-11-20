Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Getting Engaged?

The Indian cricket superstar Hardik Pandya’s recent pictures with model Mahieka Sharma have prompted fresh engagement rumors on the internet, suggesting that he is beginning a new phase in his personal life.

Hardik Pandya, 32, the Mumbai Indian skipper, dropped a number of adorable images through his official Instagram on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

However, a brilliant diamond ring on Mahieka’s hand caught the attention of astute internet users in his most recent post, sparking engagement speculation right away.

A brief video of the pair doing a Havan at home was included in the pictures. The two looked elegant and joyful in their matching traditional attire. The ring Mahieka wore during the ritual was what really attracted everyone’s attention.

For those who don’t know, he was married to Natasa Stankovic, an actress, in the past. After exchanging vows in 2020, the estranged couple announced their separation last year, stating that it was the best course of action for them both.

They also mentioned that they would continue to jointly prioritize parenting their son, Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic, on the other hand, seems to be concentrating on her personal development and her child. On social media, she frequently shares fitness updates and adorable moments with her son.