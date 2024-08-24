Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic parted ways due to THIS reason

The shocking reason behind the separation of Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been revealed.

Weeks after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation, a source close to the former couple has now disclosed that their relationship fell apart because the Indian cricket team’s all-rounder was ‘too flamboyant for her’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, an insider claimed, “He [Pandya] was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore.”

The person continued, “She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while.”

“Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back. She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn’t come in one day or one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her,” the source divulged.

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation last month, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her home country, with their son.

The former couple, who had tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year, also confirmed in their statement that that they would continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

Following the separation, Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia.