Hardik Pandya roasted invasive photography for invading Mahieka Sharma's privacy

Hardik Pandya, a renowned Indian cricketer, took a deep dig at paparazzi through his official Instagram following a clip of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, which surfaced on the internet, causing widespread debate on the private moment.

Hardik Pandya strongly responded as photographers took Mahieka Sharma’s picture in a notorious Bandra restaurant while she was walking down the staircase.

The Mumbai Indians captain, in response to vulgar action, decided to use Instagram to answer the paparazzi; in a statement on his IG story, he penned, “I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny; it’s part of the life I’ve taken. But today something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism.”

The 32-year-old cricket star humbly requested photographers to honor the private boundaries of every individual so the public figures’ dignity could be protected from any unforeseen circumstances.

“This isn’t about headlines or who clicked what; it’s about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day, I admire your hustle and always cooperate, but please be more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let’s keep some humanity in this game,” Hardik Pandya continued while taking into account the journalist.

However, the legendary Indian player previously made his romance public with Mahieka Sharma amid weeks of rumors, confirming their bonding in October 2025 through posting videos and pictures at a festive puja function and beach getaway.