Hardik Pandya to miss remaining World Cup 2023 matches

The only unbeaten team of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, India, received a massive hit with the news that their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has failed to recover from his ankle injury and will not be available for the remaining matches of the international tournament.

The medium-fast bowler – Hardik Pandya – twisted his left ankle while bowling against Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2024 and left the field immediately.

However, according to recent reports, it has been confirmed that the star player is going to miss the remaining ICC World Cup matches as he failed to recover on time.

The 30-year-old cricketer on Saturday pass on his best wishes to his teammates as they are unbeatable and can potentially lift the third World Cup 2024 title.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

India and South Africa currently occupy the top two places on the World Cup standings and the winner of Sunday’s match in Kolkata will be in the box seat to finish the group stage of the tournament in first spot.

His place in India’s squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, with the inexperienced fast bowler parachuted into the playing group after being approved by the tournament’s Event Technical Committee on Saturday.

Krishna is available for selection for Sunday’s crucial World Cup clash against fellow tournament pacesetter South Africa.